Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $2.18 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Liquity has a market cap of $199.31 million and approximately $83.09 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00008038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.00361673 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,054.01 or 0.26287684 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,443,746 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

