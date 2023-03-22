Liquity USD Market Capitalization Tops $264.98 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $264.98 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00357506 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,373.70 or 0.25984792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 261,888,948 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

