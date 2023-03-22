Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.27 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Lisk has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $150.27 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004961 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001111 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,638,715 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

