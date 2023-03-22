London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 98.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($128.95) to £102 ($125.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,856.67 ($96.48).

LON:LSEG traded down GBX 34 ($0.42) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,706 ($94.63). 1,627,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,073. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,710 ($82.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,612 ($105.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,483.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,586.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The company has a market cap of £38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,278.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($92.17), for a total value of £340,651.95 ($418,337.16). Company insiders own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

