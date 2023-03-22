L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.29

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.29 and last traded at $84.72, with a volume of 67557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. Citigroup raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.71.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

