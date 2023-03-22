Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.85. The company had a trading volume of 558,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $227.95. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

