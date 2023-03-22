Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Plans GBX 1.53 Dividend

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Lowland Investment Trading Up 2.0 %
LON LWI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 124.50 ($1.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.10. Lowland Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 99.05 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 136.50 ($1.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £336.39 million, a P/E ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44.
About Lowland Investment
