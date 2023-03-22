LVZ Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

DFUS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. 3,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,713. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

