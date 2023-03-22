Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.36

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 26th. This is a boost from Lycopodium’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.
Lycopodium Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.
Lycopodium Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for Lycopodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycopodium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.