M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Plans Dividend of GBX 30

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M.P. Evans Group Price Performance

M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 839.40 ($10.31) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 831.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 833.81. M.P. Evans Group has a 52-week low of GBX 759.70 ($9.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,090 ($13.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of £453.36 million, a PE ratio of 534.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,557 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.49), for a total value of £21,836.78 ($26,816.63). 49.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

