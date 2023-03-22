Manifold Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $21.70 or 0.00076746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $732,267.35 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00358811 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,368.92 or 0.26079646 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

