Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,791,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,114.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $9.34 on Wednesday, hitting $212.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,399. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,033,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

