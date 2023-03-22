Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.77

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 76749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 27.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.77.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

