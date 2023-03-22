Mdex Tops One Day Volume of $4.23 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Mdex has a market capitalization of $73.46 million and $4.23 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can now be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00351936 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,036.96 or 0.25592261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,139,762 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “MDEX.COM is a decentralized platform for cross-chain transactions and deployed on BSC, HECO and Ethereum. Its transaction volume and TVL are at the top of the DEX rankings by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. MDEX aims to integrate the advantages of multiple chains to build a high-performance compound DEX ecology. The dual mining mechanism of liquidity mining and transaction mining provides participants with maximum rewards. MDEX is now available on Heco and BSC, and users can use MDEX Bridge to complete cross-chain transactions on Heco, Ethereum and BSC.Committed to building a DeFi platform integrating DEX, IMO and DAO, MDEX provides one-stop liquidity services for high-quality assets and brings users a safe, reliable, diversified and cost-effective transaction experience. MDEX.COM provides fast, diverse and economical crypto transaction services.”

