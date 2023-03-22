Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading 3.1% Higher

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €2.04 ($2.19) and last traded at €1.99 ($2.13). 19,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.93 ($2.07).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

