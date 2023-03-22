Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

Shares of MRD stock opened at C$11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.22. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.