MELD Price Tops $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, MELD has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $28.20 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00357310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,439.36 or 0.25974837 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010145 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,577,301,943 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01778634 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,370,633.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

