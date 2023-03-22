Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Buys $1,849,996.80 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Eric Andersen acquired 160,590 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $1,849,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,412,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eric Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Eric Andersen bought 24,708 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $280,682.88.
- On Friday, January 27th, Eric Andersen purchased 21,875 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 77,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,024. The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 million, a PE ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.89. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.