Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Buys $1,849,996.80 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Eric Andersen acquired 160,590 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $1,849,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,412,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Eric Andersen bought 24,708 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $280,682.88.

On Friday, January 27th, Eric Andersen purchased 21,875 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 77,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,024. The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 million, a PE ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.89. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 765,886 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

