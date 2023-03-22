Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Buys $1,849,996.80 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACKGet Rating) Director Eric Andersen acquired 160,590 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $1,849,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,412,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 30th, Eric Andersen bought 24,708 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $280,682.88.
  • On Friday, January 27th, Eric Andersen purchased 21,875 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 77,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,024. The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 million, a PE ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.89. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 765,886 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.