Metal Tops One Day Volume of $6.87 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004157 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $76.12 million and $6.87 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00360224 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,145.58 or 0.26182363 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009651 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal’s system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it’s distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

