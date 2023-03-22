MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ) Trading Down 0%

Shares of MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ – Get Rating) were down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.74 and last traded at $73.21. Approximately 1,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.
MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (MJJ)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.