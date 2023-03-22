Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 1.6% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $21,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.8 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.29. 18,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.