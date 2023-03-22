MinePlex Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $35.56 million and $289,405.22 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00355055 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,333.68 or 0.25806670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009480 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,617,211 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

