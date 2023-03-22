MinePlex Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and approximately $266,428.26 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00358811 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,368.92 or 0.26079646 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009508 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,554,907 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.