Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 195.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 195.40 ($2.40).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAB shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 163.64 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 248.60 ($3.05). The stock has a market cap of £977.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.53.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

