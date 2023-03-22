Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

PLD stock opened at $118.36 on Monday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

