Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.03. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

