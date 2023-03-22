Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Up 3.4%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 2,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 23,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOND. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Mondee in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mondee Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at $696,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.