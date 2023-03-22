MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 4.3%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $210.21 and last traded at $210.27. 417,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,787,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,994 shares of company stock worth $22,590,843 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

