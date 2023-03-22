Moonbeam Hits One Day Volume of $8.80 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001381 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $228.88 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00061258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00041081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018258 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 603,739,335 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

