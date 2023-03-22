MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 200,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 466,870 shares.The stock last traded at $10.22 and had previously closed at $10.21.

MSD Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of MSD Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 703,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,071,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,347,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 560.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,036,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 879,274 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

