Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 117,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 423,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Muscle Maker Trading Down 14.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Muscle Maker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Muscle Maker by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Muscle Maker by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 123,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

