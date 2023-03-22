My DeFi Pet 1-Day Volume Hits $773,222.47 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.91 million and $773,222.47 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.01190627 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.73 or 0.01517816 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00021804 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,243 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.