National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Declares Dividend of $0.71

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7131 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTIOF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.