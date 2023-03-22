National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Declares Dividend of $0.71

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7131 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTIOF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Dividend History for National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

