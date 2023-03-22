National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NATI opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.19. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

