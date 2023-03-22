Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $8.13 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 79.2% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $28,668.16 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00156627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00069673 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00041056 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00042115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,753,138 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

