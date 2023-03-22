Navcoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 67.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $14,383.79 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00156496 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00069276 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040442 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00042018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,754,807 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

