NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.94 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00007097 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $137.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00041376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018375 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001383 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.03557426 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $134,900,947.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

