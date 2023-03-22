Neil Gagnon Acquires 17,865 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $136,667.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,639.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SecureWorks alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Neil Gagnon acquired 9,786 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,352.20.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Neil Gagnon acquired 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $75,376.34.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SCWX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

SCWX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.