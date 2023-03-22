Nekton Capital Ltd. Has $41.01 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nekton Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,597 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 9.2% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nekton Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $41,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.67. 206,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.