New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2023 – New York Community Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $10.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $10.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – New York Community Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

3/20/2023 – New York Community Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/20/2023 – New York Community Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

3/16/2023 – New York Community Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – New York Community Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.50.

3/13/2023 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/27/2023 – New York Community Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2023 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – New York Community Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,766,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,601,945. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

