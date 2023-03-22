New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.19 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.