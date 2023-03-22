Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 752 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.73.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

