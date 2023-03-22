Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 541.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in DexCom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after buying an additional 119,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 280.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,138 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,676 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,316. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $118.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

