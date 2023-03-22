Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $224.86 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

