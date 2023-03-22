Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

DG stock opened at $210.09 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.16 and its 200-day moving average is $238.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

