Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 177 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. United Bank raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

