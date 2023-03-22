Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,650 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Senseonics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 29.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 198,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.94. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.44.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.