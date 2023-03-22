Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Lessened by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Newmont by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. 989,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,858,372. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

