Newmont (TSE:NGT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$65.18 and last traded at C$65.30. 128,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 159,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Newmont Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.11 billion, a PE ratio of -80.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32.
Newmont Cuts Dividend
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
