Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter Sells 3,125 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $161.46. The stock had a trading volume of 308,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.26.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.